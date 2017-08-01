The Rockler Material Mate Panel Cart/Shop Stand provides a safe, easy way to transport 4 x 8 sheet goods from your truck or lumber rack to your table saw. Its tilting top allows convenient loading if you store your sheet stock on edge — a common space-saving practice in small shops. With the Material Mate tilted, the sheet can be transferred from the rack with minimal repositioning. Its vertical position also allows passage through a service door as narrow as 30 in. and provides a more compact footprint when not in use. With the top in the horizontal position, you can unload sheets directly off the bed of your truck. When not in use as a panel cart, you can even add a top and use the Material Mate as a mobile shop stand, work table or outfeed table.

Material Mate is made of tubular steel that’s powder-coated for durability. Its top frame measures 36 in. long, and its width is expandable from 22 in. to 30-1/4 in. (without knobs). The bottom frame dimensions are 25-1/4 in. wide x 36 in. long. You can raise or lower the working surface of the cart by choosing from among several bolt hole options. With the top positioned flat, the base is adjustable from 31 to 36 in. high. When tilted, the top also is adjustable for height: 40 to 45 in. tall. The stand rolls around on four 4-in. casters: two are swiveling and locking, and two are fixed.

Weighing 66 lbs. and available now, Rockler’s Material Mate Panel Cart/Shop Stand sells for $249.99. Learn more about its features and see it in action by clicking here.