Rockler’s Sanding Bow can help you smooth rounded and radiused corners or irregular shapes, including such items as curved table legs, carvings and guitar, ukulele and mandolin necks. A long stroke length of about a foot makes for fast sanding with less clogging.

The tool’s glass fiber construction with rubber overmold ensures durability as well as a comfortable grip. Its two-piece handle has a toothed hinge for setting belt tension or to fold the bow up conveniently. When fully extended, the handle is 12-1/4 in. long, and it is 8-1/4 in. when folded up. Tool-free knurled knobs on both ends of the bow engage or release the handle clamps for replacing sanding belts. Rockler recommends using only cloth-backed sandpaper with the Sanding Bow, in lengths of 11-1/2-, 12-1/2- or 13-1/2-in. Sanding belts aren’t included, but you can purchase it in a Woodturner’s Multi-roll Sanding Pack (item 22134) for $19.99.

The Sanding Bow (item 50119) sells for $19.99.