by Chris MarshallOct 23, 2018
Rockler Sanding Bow

Rockler’s Sanding Bow can help you smooth rounded and radiused corners or irregular shapes, including such items as curved table legs, carvings and guitar, ukulele and mandolin necks. A long stroke length of about a foot makes for fast sanding with less clogging.

The tool’s glass fiber construction with rubber overmold ensures durability as well as a comfortable grip. Its two-piece handle has a toothed hinge for setting belt tension or to fold the bow up conveniently. When fully extended, the handle is 12-1/4 in. long, and it is 8-1/4 in. when folded up. Tool-free knurled knobs on both ends of the bow engage or release the handle clamps for replacing sanding belts. Rockler recommends using only cloth-backed sandpaper with the Sanding Bow, in lengths of 11-1/2-, 12-1/2- or 13-1/2-in. Sanding belts aren’t included, but you can purchase it in a Woodturner’s Multi-roll Sanding Pack (item 22134) for $19.99.

The Sanding Bow (item 50119) sells for $19.99.

 

