Sometimes during routing, sanding or CNC applications, you need to work on the workpiece’s entire surface or edges, and repositioning clamps to gain access can be a hassle. Rockler’s new vacuum clamp pods can help eliminate the inconvenience: they hold workpieces securely from underneath, allowing unobstructed access to the workpiece’s top face or edges.

Rockler’s Vacuum Clamp Pod Kit includes two 7/8-in.-high, 3-1/2-in.-square pods that can be screwed to a worktop or secured to jigs or tables that use standard T-tracks, such as those found on many CNC machines, with the included T-bolts and low-profile knobs. When connected to a vacuum pump, like the Rockler Vacuum Pump Kit (item 57519; not included), they produce enough suction to hold a workpiece securely.

Unlike some other vacuum clamps on the market, Rockler’s Vacuum Clamp Pods incorporate a ball valve that allows individual pods to be used without the need to remove others from the series to maintain suction. They also can be connected to additional pods for applications where a wider clamping base is needed. (Depending on how many pods are combined, an additional vacuum pump might be necessary.)

The pods come with four 5/16-in. T-bolts and four fold-down knobs, making them ideal for use with the Rockler T-Track Table Top (item 46654; sold separately) and T-Track System accessories, as well as many CNC machine tables.

Also included in the kit are foam gaskets to ensure a tight seal for strong suction; 8 ft. of plastic tubing; and necessary brass fittings.

The Rockler Vacuum Clamp Pod Kit (item 53418) is priced at $59.99.