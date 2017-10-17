This kit includes all of the necessary electronic components to craft a mini wireless speaker — you build the speaker cabinet in the shape and material of your choice. You can use a simple block of wood with a hole drilled in it, or build a hollow cabinet with fancy joinery; the creativity is up to you. These speakers even could be incorporated into furniture, cabinetry and other commonplace items. The speaker connects wirelessly to any Bluetooth®-enabled device, and its integral battery offers about 6 hours of runtime per charge.

The kit includes a single full-range 2.5-watt speaker, a control pod with On/Off button and USB port, and a 6-in.-long USB cable that is used to charge the internal battery. The speaker and control pod can be friction-fitted into a housing: just use a 1-7/8-in. hole saw or Forstner bit to drill the holes. You can also use a jigsaw, as the speaker bezel will conceal any rough edges. No soldering is required to make the wiring connections.

Rockler’s Wireless Speaker Kit (item 57081; $29.99) includes the components for one speaker and is available now.