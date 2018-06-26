Rockler’s Router Table Worktop gives you a way to increase your benchtop workspace without taking up more floor space. It’s an easy-to-install removable worktop that quickly converts a router table into a usable surface for non-routing tasks, such as assembly or finishing. Made of 1/2-in. MDF with PVC edge banding, and sized to fit Rockler’s 24- x 32-in. router table tops, it provides more than 5 square feet of work surface while also protecting the router table. The worktop features printed rulers, an inch grid, a protractor and a fraction/decimal/millimeter conversion table for easy reference – all covered by a durable clear-coat finish.

The worktop comes with metal expandable miter slot hardware that locks it securely to the router table without the need for other clamps. While it’s predrilled for mounting to Rockler and Bench Dog router tables, holes can be drilled for mounting the miter slot hardware to other router tables that have standard 3/4- x 3/8-in. miter slots.

When it’s not in use, the worktop can be hung on two included brackets that can be mounted to the underside of the router table, to a router stand or cabinet or to the wall. Slots on the worktop are spaced to match the slots on Rockler router table fences, so you can store your router table fence on the same brackets when the worktop is being used.

Rockler’s Router Table Worktop (item 52765) is priced at $69.99 and can be purchased at Rockler Woodworking and Hardware stores nationwide, the Rockler catalog or rockler.com.