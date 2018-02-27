RYOBI promises corded performance and cordless convenience with the new ONE+ 18-volt, 6-Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum. Powered by a single ONE+ lithium-ion tool battery (sold separately), this cordless vacuum draws 80 cubic feet of air per minute through its 7-ft., 1-7/8-in.-dia. hose. Its no-tip three-wheel design and 360-degree mobility keeps the vacuum balanced and maneuverable when rolling over cords and thresholds. Multiple carry handles make the 15-lb. vacuum easier to lift, when needed.

On-board accessory storage holds the included crevice tool, floor nozzle and extension wands conveniently, while the hose dock provides a simple solution for stowing the hose when not in use. The vacuum has a cartridge-style internal filter, and its top removes without tools, making the process of emptying dust, debris and liquids quick and mess-free. The compact design allows for space-saving storage when not in use.

RYOBI’s ONE+ 18V 6-gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum (model P770, $99) is part of a family of more than 100 products that are powered by the same ONE+ 18-volt battery. See it at your local Home Depot store.