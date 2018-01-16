RYOBI’s new P318 23-gauge Pin Nailer works with Airstrike Technology: this 18-volt cordless tool requires no compressor, gas cartridges or hoses for operation. The P318 accepts 1/2- to 1-3/8-in. pin nails and has the capacity to drive up to 3,500 on a single battery charge. A dry-fire lockout extends tool life and prevents the nailer from firing without fasteners.

Its double-action trigger design allows for sequential firing, and an adjustable edge guide is provided for precise nail placement. Two non-marring, replaceable nose pads keep the work surface free of tool marks. Other user-friendly features include an LED light to brighten the work area and a soft GRIPZONE overmold to make the nailer more comfortable to handle.

The 3.85-lb. P318 23-gauge Pin Nailer is part of RYOBI’s ONE+ family of more than 100 different tools. It’s sold exclusively at Home Depot stores as a “bare” tool (without batteries or charger) for $129.