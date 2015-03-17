RYOBI 18V One+™ 6-1/2-in. Circular Saw

RYOBI’s P507 Cordless Circular Saw arrives in Home Depot stores this week as a new addition to more than 50 tools in the 18-volt One+™ family. It features a motor with 40 percent more power, and RYOBI reports that it will deliver cutting performance on par with a corded circular saw. The P507 also boasts a 35 percent increased cutting capacity, so it can cut through wood up to 2-1/16-in. thick when set at 0 degrees, or up to 1-7/16-in.-thick stock when the base is tilted to a 45-degree bevel. It will bevel-tilt all the way to 56 degrees.

Other conveniences include a front pommel handle with overmold for two-handed operation, plus a new and improved GRIPZONE™ overmold on the primary handle for optimum control and comfort. A left-oriented blade provides improved sight to the cutting line, and an included 24-tooth, ultra-thin kerf carbide-tipped blade provides fast, clean cuts.

The 5-lb. saw is sold “bare,” without a battery or charger, but it’s compatible with lithium-ion batteries from other One+ tools. Or, you can buy a charger and batteries separately. A three-year warranty is standard. See the P507 Circular Saw at your local Home Depot store. It sells for $69.