RYOBI 18V One+ 6-1/2-in. Circular Saw

by Chris MarshallMar 17, 2015
RYOBI’s P507 Cordless Circular Saw arrives in Home Depot stores this week as a new addition to more than 50 tools in the 18-volt One+™ family. It features a motor with 40 percent more power, and RYOBI reports that it will deliver cutting performance on par with a corded circular saw. The P507 also boasts a 35 percent increased cutting capacity, so it can cut through wood up to 2-1/16-in. thick when set at 0 degrees, or up to 1-7/16-in.-thick stock when the base is tilted to a 45-degree bevel. It will bevel-tilt all the way to 56 degrees.

Other conveniences include a front pommel handle with overmold for two-handed operation, plus a new and improved GRIPZONE™ overmold on the primary handle for optimum control and comfort. A left-oriented blade provides improved sight to the cutting line, and an included 24-tooth, ultra-thin kerf carbide-tipped blade provides fast, clean cuts.

The 5-lb. saw is sold “bare,” without a battery or charger, but it’s compatible with lithium-ion batteries from other One+ tools. Or, you can buy a charger and batteries separately. A three-year warranty is standard. See the P507 Circular Saw at your local Home Depot store. It sells for $69.

  • James McGuire

    I have the same saw and like it for quick cuts but out of 8 brand new bateries only one has ever taken a charge,Mine came with two batteries,and I bought two of the long lasting batteries at the same time.None even the long lasting Battery would take a charge,so I returned everything including the charger, just in case and got a whole new set of batteries and charger and saw,Out of those four one works the rest even brand new will not charge even thought the gauges on them say they have a full charge.1 out of 8 is bad odds.