With RYOBI’s new 18V ONE+™ HYBRID LED Color Range Work Light, you can adjust the color temperature from 2,700 to 5,000 degrees Kelvin, correlating light temperature for improved color perception in your workspace. The P795 produces more than 1,200 lumens of light, and it will run for more than 24 hours on a RYOBI ONE+ 18-volt battery.

The light head rotates 360 degrees on its tubular base so you can adjust it to the angle that best suits your task or working environment. It also offers multiple hanging options. The light’s HYBRID feature allows it to run with either a ONE+ battery or by using an AC extension cord (both options not included). It is compatible with all 1/4″ x 20 tripod mounts, and a tripod adapter is included with the 2.6-pound light.

RYOBI’s HYBRID LED Color Range Work Light (item P795) sells for $79.97 at Home Depot stores nationwide.