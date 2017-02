Here’s an easy modification you can make to your Kreg jig to make locating and spacing pocket screw joints even faster. Just draw a scale on the jig’s mounting board with a permanent marker. I made a 10″ scale on both sides of the jig.

Using this scale, I can simply “eyeball” my screw locations on a workpiece accurately and without reaching for a tape measure.

– Serge Duclos

Quebec, Canada