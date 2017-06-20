I just bought an Excalibur Scroll Saw (Model ex 21) from a thrift shop, in like-new condition at a price you won’t believe ($147). My old Craftsman would vibrate enough to lose weight while cutting. With this one, you can set a coin on end while the saw runs, and the coin will not fall over. So, a good deal. Now that I have this saw, what is available in plain-end blades? When I looked them up, I found sanding blades. I didn’t know such things existed. Are there metal cutting blades? Can I cut tile and glass on a scroll saw? I look forward to your suggestions. – Billy B.

Tim Inman: Your world is about to open up! There are “file” blades, carbide blades, round wire blades and leather/fabric blades available. You can even embed your own abrasives into your own base material if you have a special need. Yes, you can cut glass, metal, plastic — whatever! Ahhhh, tools! There is no end to them!

Chris Marshall: Here’s your chance, scroll sawyers! Fill Billy in on your favorite blade brands and types. We know you are an avid group, so help him get the most from his blade choices for his new Excalibur saw.