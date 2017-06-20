What Are My Scroll Saw Blade Options?

by Chris MarshallJun 20, 2017
I just bought an Excalibur Scroll Saw (Model ex 21) from a thrift shop, in like-new condition at a price you won’t believe ($147). My old Craftsman would vibrate enough to lose weight while cutting. With this one, you can set a coin on end while the saw runs, and the coin will not fall over. So, a good deal. Now that I have this saw, what is available in plain-end blades? When I looked them up, I found sanding blades. I didn’t know such things existed. Are there metal cutting blades? Can I cut tile and glass on a scroll saw? I look forward to your suggestions. – Billy B.

Tim Inman: Your world is about to open up! There are “file” blades, carbide blades, round wire blades and leather/fabric blades available. You can even embed your own abrasives into your own base material if you have a special need. Yes, you can cut glass, metal, plastic — whatever! Ahhhh, tools! There is no end to them!

Chris Marshall: Here’s your chance, scroll sawyers! Fill Billy in on your favorite blade brands and types. We know you are an avid group, so help him get the most from his blade choices for his new Excalibur saw.

    My personal collection of blades for my scroll saw (a Dewalt that I paid a whole lot more for than you did for your Excaliber) only contains two types of blades. One kind is sharp blades, and the other kind is dull blades. I’ve found that if I use the sharp blades enough, over time they magically transform into dull blades. Needless to say, over time I’ve accumulated a whole lot more dull blades than sharp ones. Being part pack rat, I find it difficult to part with the dull blades in hopes that some day I will find a critical use for them. If anyone has a few ideas I’m all ears!

    I have a DeWalt 14″ scroll saw. I use it for many of my small project. I do not do most any of the things yuo wood workers do. I do learn a lot and use many of your techniques when I use my saws. Now I have some art projects that will use metal sheets. I have tried using scissors and shears but those do not let me do the inticate like cuts I can do with my scroll saw. Are there methods and blades that will let me use my saw to cut out designs I make for smallish landscape type art projects?