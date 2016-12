I wear a dust mask when using my scrollsaw. I also like to be able to see the cutting line on my workpiece, but because the dust blower on my machine does not work very effectively, the line often gets covered with sawdust. I solved the problem by inserting a straw through the front of my mask. Now, when the sawdust covers the line, I need only put the end of the straw in my mouth and, with a short puff, blow the dust away.

– Joseph Frano, Dubois, PA