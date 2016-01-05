A Simple, Small Project Drying Rack

When I’m applying finish to small objects, it can be inconvenient to use Painter’s Pyramids® to support them. My solution is quick and easy. I cut a piece of cardboard a little larger than the object I’m finishing and stick the points of pushpins through it, with the points all facing the same direction. Just lay your “rack” on a work surface and rest your project on the pin points for support. Use as many pins as you need in order to provide adequate support — I’ve used as few as three pins but usually more. If the project is very lightweight, just stick the pins through the side of a cardboard box and use the whole box as the base of your rack.

-Charles Mak

Calgary, Alberta