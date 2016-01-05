A Simple, Small Project Drying Rack

by Charles MakJan 5, 2016
When I’m applying finish to small objects, it can be inconvenient to use Painter’s Pyramids® to support them. My solution is quick and easy. I cut a piece of cardboard a little larger than the object I’m finishing and stick the points of pushpins through it, with the points all facing the same direction. Just lay your “rack” on a work surface and rest your project on the pin points for support. Use as many pins as you need in order to provide adequate support — I’ve used as few as three pins but usually more. If the project is very lightweight, just stick the pins through the side of a cardboard box and use the whole box as the base of your rack.

-Charles Mak
Calgary, Alberta

  • Vincent Knoll

    very good idea thank you for posting it

  • Mike Hanes

    Place that on a piece of plywood mounted on a cheap lazy susan and you’ve got an easy to use turntable to finish all sides.

  • plusaf

    I’m much more OCD than that… I took a slab of 1/4″ ply and drilled holes for a matrix of about a hundred golf tees to be inserted from the bottom, just like those pins. They elevate my turnings to let finishing oils soak in or hold small pieces vertically for paint or other finishes to dry. Photo available…
    Cheers!

  • Baco

    I just take a piece of Luan of the size needed, and shoot 1 1/4″ finish nails thru it. When I’m done, it hangs on the wall in the paint booth.