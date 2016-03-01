SKILSAW® 10-in. Worm Drive Table Saw

by Chris MarshallMar 1, 2016
Building on its heritage as the innovator of worm drive technology for circular saws, SKILSAW is incorporating this same motor drive system in its all-new SPT70WT-22 portable 10-in. Worm Drive Table Saw. It’s the first portable table saw with this drive system in the industry.

Worm drive gearing enables the saw to develop maximum torque and power, SKILSAW says. Plus, the direct-drive saw has a 15-amp Dual Field™ motor that increases cutting speed while enabling the motor to run cooler. That should help extend its overall life. The SPT70WT-22 accepts 10-in. saw blades, which allow it to cut materials up to 3-1/2-in. thick at 90 degrees, or 2-1/4-in.-thick lumber when tilted to 45 degrees.

Adding to the saw’s durability while still keeping it lightweight, the Worm Drive Table Saw has an all-metal roll cage and cast-aluminum table top. The machine weighs just 47.9 lbs. But despite the saw’s compact proportions, its self-aligning rip fence provides 25-in. of ripping capacity, so 4 x 8 sheet goods can be ripped down the middle, lengthwise.

For other standard features, it comes with a Smart Guard system that provides a physical barrier between the user and the blade, plus an anti-kickback device and integrated riving knife. A 30-tooth, 10-in. carbide Freud Diablo® blade is also included, along with a miter gauge, blade insert plate and one blade-changing wrench. The saw’s dust port allows it to be connected to a shop vacuum for cleaner sawing.

“We’ve worked closely with carpenters, framers, general contractors and custom builders to ensure the Worm Drive Table Saw is engineered to help them work more efficiently,” says Nancy Struijk, group product manager. “With a cut capacity large enough to rip full sheets of plywood and the performance benefits of worm drive gearing, this saw will tackle wood cutting jobs with ease.”

The SPT70WT-22 will be available in late March at home improvement stores nationwide. It will have a suggested retail price of $379, and SKILSAW warrants it with a 180-day money-back satisfaction guarantee. To see a video of it in action, click here.

SKILSAW will also offer a scissors-style folding steel stand (model SPTA70WT-ST) for the saw. It will sell for $69 and be available when the saw reaches stores.

  • Wayne Fuller

    That is a smart looking table saw, and the price is very attractive also. Certainly looks like you have done your homework very well.

  • If this is as good as the Skil Worm Drive circular saw I had many years ago it should be a definite winner. My old skil saw was a workhorse that was almost indestructible and always dependable.

  • Mike Kiernan

    Thank God ! It finally got here ! After burning out God only knows how many belt-driven table saws someone finally figured this out. SKIL had the smarts to do this, in spite of the need that so many of us have been demonstrating, having to build our own table saw’s out of portable’s, that if they corner the market it’s well deserved. Porter and Milwaukee both had the chance to do this, and screwed the pooch by being lazy. Go SKIL go, and don’t quit !

  • Paul Laraman

    …………looks good but what is the purpose of the clamps on the side of the plywood sheet that is being ripped?

  • Eric Lewin

    I recently bought this saw and have mixed feelings. The motor is a beast and rips kiln dried 2x lumber with ease. The stand is simple but stable and all of the controls work well and are in the right locations.. I like the fence and push stick storage and the basic structure of the saw. It has an open design that makes blowing sawdust off easy and it’s less likely to get damaged in the back of the work rig. However there is room for improvement. When you raise or lower the blade, it wiggles from side to side. there are two rods that the motor slides up and down on and they are not quite beefy enough. When I rip a 1x board there seems to be more blade chop than my Makita and that increases sanding times. This last weekend, I set up a dado blade that was just 3/8″ and was plowing the edge of a cedar 2×6. I noticed that the height adjustment handle was turning by itself while cutting, which is very dangerous as well as messing up the depth of cut. I used a cheap hand clamp to lock it down and it stopped turning. Since then I have not noticed it turning while using the regular blade. I will keep my Makita 8 1/2″ tablesaw for finish work and use the Skilsaw for framing and less precise cuts.