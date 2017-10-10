SKILSAW, creator of the worm drive circular saw, takes its professional saw options to the next level with its new 10-inch Heavy Duty Worm Drive Table Saw. It’s equipped with SKILSAW’s legendary worm drive power train for maximum torque and a patented Dual-Field™ motor that runs cool, enabling it to work harder, longer.

The table saw features a 3-5/8-inch depth of cut with the blade set at 90 degrees or about 2-5/16 in. when it’s tilted left to 45 degrees. Those capacities enable it to cut through sheet goods, solid lumber, 2x and 4×4 material. Its rack-and-pinion rip fence will extend out 30-1/2 in. from the blade, allowing for quick, smooth fence adjustments and the ability to split a 4×8 sheet down the middle, lengthwise. A pullout extension in back adds outfeed support.

A 30-tooth Diablo general-purpose saw blade is provided, and SKILSAW, reports that the saw will also accept a dado blade (sold separately) up to 1/2 in. wide.

Transporting this 98.8-lb. machine will be easier, thanks to a rugged, tubular-steel rolling stand with 16-in. wheels: it delivers unsurpassed mobility, even when moving the saw over stairs, uneven surfaces and rough jobsite terrain. The stand has a left-side support for cutting larger materials. Round-edged handles enable snag-free loading and unloading while transporting, and solid rubber feet provide extra stability, whether the stand is set up for use or folded for storage.

Other standard features include a miter gauge, smart guard system with anti-kickback provisions, a dust elbow for connecting to a shop vacuum and a push stick.

“We introduced the first worm drive table saw in 2015, and now, to further our commitment to providing cutting solutions to professional users, we’re bringing pros a heavy-duty version with greater cut capacity and jobsite mobility,” said Bogdan Moldovan, product manager at SKILSAW.

SKILSAW’s new 10-inch Heavy Duty Worm Drive Table Saw (model SPT99-12) is available now and sells for $579. Learn more about it, and watch a promotional video, by clicking here.