SKILSAW Heavy Duty Worm Drive Table Saw

by Chris MarshallOct 10, 2017
SKILSAW, creator of the worm drive circular saw, takes its professional saw options to the next level with its new 10-inch Heavy Duty Worm Drive Table Saw. It’s equipped with SKILSAW’s legendary worm drive power train for maximum torque and a patented Dual-Field™ motor that runs cool, enabling it to work harder, longer.

The table saw features a 3-5/8-inch depth of cut with the blade set at 90 degrees or about 2-5/16 in. when it’s tilted left to 45 degrees. Those capacities enable it to cut through sheet goods, solid lumber, 2x and 4×4 material. Its rack-and-pinion rip fence will extend out 30-1/2 in. from the blade, allowing for quick, smooth fence adjustments and the ability to split a 4×8 sheet down the middle, lengthwise. A pullout extension in back adds outfeed support.

A 30-tooth Diablo general-purpose saw blade is provided, and SKILSAW, reports that the saw will also accept a dado blade (sold separately) up to 1/2 in. wide.

Transporting this 98.8-lb. machine will be easier, thanks to a rugged, tubular-steel rolling stand with 16-in. wheels: it delivers unsurpassed mobility, even when moving the saw over stairs, uneven surfaces and rough jobsite terrain. The stand has a left-side support for cutting larger materials. Round-edged handles enable snag-free loading and unloading while transporting, and solid rubber feet provide extra stability, whether the stand is set up for use or folded for storage.

Other standard features include a miter gauge, smart guard system with anti-kickback provisions, a dust elbow for connecting to a shop vacuum and a push stick.

“We introduced the first worm drive table saw in 2015, and now, to further our commitment to providing cutting solutions to professional users, we’re bringing pros a heavy-duty version with greater cut capacity and jobsite mobility,” said Bogdan Moldovan, product manager at SKILSAW.

SKILSAW’s new 10-inch Heavy Duty Worm Drive Table Saw (model SPT99-12) is available now and sells for $579. Learn more about it, and watch a promotional video, by clicking here.

