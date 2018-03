Not all of us have the room or the budget for a dedicated dust collector, so sawdust and shavings fall to the floor. If bending over to clean it up with a dust pan gets tiring or is difficult for you, do what I do: just sweep it into a snow shovel instead. The plastic variety is lightweight and holds a lot of debris. It makes routine shop cleanup much easier on your back and knees.

– Father Chrysanthos

Etna, California