So, Which Is It?

Woodworking, in its simplest terms, can be described as: making little pieces from big pieces, and then making big pieces from the little pieces. (This sterling insight from “The Collected Woodworking Wisdom of Rob Johnstone.”) When it comes to that joinery stage (making big pieces out of little pieces), there are many ways to join wood together: butt joints, miter joints, the many variations of mortise-and-tenon, dovetail joints.

So my question to you is: what have you decided is your go-to joinery technique, especially in solid wood? Are you a big fan of loose tenons? Do you hand cut dovetails? Are you a Domino disciple?

Let me know, and I will let you know my favorites in the next Weekly.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal