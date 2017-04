How do you add a modern sound system to an 80+ year old auditorium without it sticking out like a sore thumb? Make it look like the rest of the furniture. I tried hard to match the wood, the color, even the shapes and moldings. To match the wood grain I had to use rift-sawn redĀ oak. So, if they made electronics consoles before the depression…is this what they would have looked like?

-Tony Oliver

Denver, CO

