More AT-ST Walkers

I made a set of four of these AT-ST walkers from Star Wars Return of the Jedi. They’re made from Poplar and Baltic birch plywood, then painted to look like the originals. The set of four took me 3 months from start to finish, but the final product was priceless. They have 34 points of articulation. The walkers stand about 42″ tall and are made to scale for 1:6 scale figures. I do this as a hobby to keep myself from going nuts, being that I have had several back surgeries and am disabled.

-Todd Bordner

See the Gallery Below: