Last week, I asked for your advice regarding how you looked at making your own kitchen cabinets, and what you might like to see from us at the Journal that would be helpful to you on that topic.

Well, as you are wont to do, you came through with flying colors. As you can see in the Feedback section of the eZine, there are lots of you who have built your own kitchen cabinets, and many who have decided that it is a bridge too far. Included in your emails were a ton of great ideas as to what you’d like to learn about the topic. I have made a list, and we will get started on that.

Thanks for your feedback. I appreciate all the time and thought you put into your communications.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal