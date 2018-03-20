Thrifty Three-way Edge Clamps

Three-way clamps used for gluing shelf lipping or face frames to carcasses are handy, but you tend to need a lot of them, and most of us don’t use them often enough to justify their expense. Here’s a simple alternative that uses the C-clamps or F-style clamps you already own. All you need to do is locate and secure the clamps far enough above the lipping or face frame to slide a shim underneath the clamp body or bar. I create my shims with a gentle taper down to about 3/16″ or 1/4″ thick. Once you’ve got the glue spread between the parts, tap the shim into place under each clamp to apply the necessary lateral pressure.

– John Cusimano

Lansdale, Pennsylvania