Tiger Maple & Purpleheart Kitchen Table

This is a kitchen table I made out of tiger maple and purpleheart. The purpleheart table legs kept splitting on me down the center so I decided to hide the splitting with tiger maple inlays to match the table top. I also made two foot long extensions for the table that attach with pegs to sliding boards that are concealed under the ends of the table top. Each extension has two folding legs for storage. The tiger maple top was finished with tung oil followed one week later with multiple coats of General Finishes, High Performance Water-Based Top Coat. The purpleheart legs and apron were finished only with the top coat.

– Stewart Shapiro

Newark, DE

See the Gallery Below: