by Reader SubmittedDec 9, 2014
How do You Tighten the Nuts on Grinding Wheels?

I have two bench grinders in my shop, one set up for wood, the other for machine work. I have changed wheels and balanced them, that is not a problem. Vibration is at a minimum, but not being able to tighten the nuts on the wheels sufficiently is nerve-wracking. I have tried holding the wheel and tightening the nut by hand, then jamming a block behind the wheel to hold it and some other steps that I should not have tried (but did anyway). When it feels that the nut is tight enough, I stop and do the other side. On occasion, this has led to the first side coming loose, and I have to go back and try again. The grinders are 8-inch, one high-speed, the other slow-speed. I use the slow-speed one for my lathe chisels. Both machines have done the same thing: the nuts come loose while using the grinder. I am at a loss as to what I can do to correct this problem. I am sure it’s a simple fix, but I cannot figure it out. – John P. Cich

Ernie Conover: Any grinder or buffer has a left-hand thread on the left arbor and a right-hand on the right. This is so that the inertia of the wheels, flanges and nuts will tighten the system on startup and not vice versa. Your problem is an economy grinder. Traditionally even a workshop grinder, such as the classic 1960s vintage Delta in the photo, had a cross-pin through the shaft which fits into a like recess in the flange. You cannot see the pin in this photo, but if you were to turn the flange the shaft would turn with it. Once you install the wheel and the second flange, all that is necessary is to snug up the nut with a wrench—while holding the wheel with two fingers. There is enough friction between the inner flange and the wheel to make this happen. We do not want the nut to be more than a little more than hand tight or damage to the wheel could result. Also, the system is self-tightening.

Today, most grinders eliminate this nicety. Both flanges are free to spin on the shaft. The solution is to bring the nut up tight, back it off about 1/8th turn, hold the wheel and snap the wrench to bring the nut home with some force. If you can hold the other wheel and the wheel you replaced will not spin on the shaft, you have done your work.

Chris Marshall: It’s an annoying problem, John. The manual that comes with my DeWALT bench grinder suggests that you can put a wrench on both nuts at the ends of the motor spindle that hold the wheels in place, then hold one stationary while manipulating the other one loose or tight. That only works if one of the nuts is good and tight to start with, because tightening one side will often loosen the other. I do as you do: I jamb a block of wood between the rim of the grinding wheel and the guard and snug the nut up that way, working on one wheel at a time. The “two wrench” method doesn’t work well at all.

 

  • Tom

    Try putting a little Loctite blue on the threads. l have had good success keeping high vibration wheels in place without preventing me from removing them later using this product.

    Tom

  • Paul Rygaard

    I hesitate to suggest this for fear of damaging the wheel, but would using the ‘hammer drill’ setting on an electric drill work? (Note this is a great way of getting the arbor nuts *off* of circular saws.)

  • Dan Coleman

    Do you have paper washers on your wheels. I use card stock or better yet, cereal box stock when they are missing. You might also try a better grade of nut.

  • Dave Smith

    You can double nut the shafts if you can find similar nuts. You tighten the first one then jamb the second one against it. This is done quite frequently on machinery to prevent a nut from coming loose.

  • Richard Beveridge

    pour a little Locktite on the threads…it will be quite some time before you need to replace the wheels again.

  • Andres

    Hello:
    What I did was to grind the axle forming two plane wedges (1). then I made a wrenchlike tool (2) that fits tightly into the axle´s wedges (3) Now I can tighten (or loosen) any of the nuts (4).

    Andrés (Argentina, South America)

    • John

      Great idea Andres! It would be nice if the manufacturer could build them that way.

    • Donna Dodd Lawson

      great idea!! I was embaressed to even ask this ? but just couldn’t get the nuts tight! figured it was a dang woman thang…..

  • Dave Molnar

    Hi there,

    I have a Delta 8″ Variable Speed Grinder with a Toolless Quick Change lock nut. Hard to describe but they’re very easy to use when tightening either grinding wheel. They kind of work similar to a vise grip: tighten the nut just snug, then squeeze the levers to tighten the nut secure. I believe the part #”s are DPEC002394 and DPEC002408 Wonder if this would fit and work for you.

  • bcbob

    Impact tool or a drill/driver that has the impact effect would work well . . .