Time to Get Serious

Thank you to all the folks who responded to our April foolishness. We enjoy it here more than we should — and kudos to my staff for their creativity and for being good sports.

So now it is time to get back to business; you know — get serious, buckle down … put my nose to the grindstone (Ouch, whoever thought that was a good idea?) and return to the topic that unites us all: woodworking.

OK, truth be known, I am not a super serious person most of the time. And, while I love woodworking, I have learned not to take my attempts at the craft too seriously. In fact, I think that for those of us who are not making a living in the woodshop, one of the blessings of the avocation is that it can take us away from the cares of the world, and offer us a window of peace. (Except when you are sanding, of course … no one likes sanding.)

So let’s get serious about enjoying some woodworking, in the most blissful way possible.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal