Oh tryptophan oh tryptophan

I can’t believe how tired I am

The juicy bird was cooked so well

That pounds of it within me dwell

And thus my eyelids drooping down

Only to open at the sound

Of offers of cake or pie

Which if I eat … I might just die

But with that thought, I choose to try

For such an end

I’d not deny

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at Woodworker’s Journal!