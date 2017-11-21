Undercounter Pie Safe

Here are some pictures of my pie safe. I finished in time for the fair in August, and I received a 2nd place. What I did was drive in the nails and put in pegs, which I was able to finish with no blotches. The cabinet fits under my existing kitchen counter. It is my own design after looking a various plans in magazines. I made the wheels out of maple and use the towel rack like a wheel barrow handle to move it around. The top is a breadboard made out of maple and the cabinet is poplar. It is a mirror image on the opposite side so I can use both sides of the cabinet.

– Ron Zega

See the Gallery Below: