Using Poplar as a Cherry Trim Substitute

When I needed to trim out our family room’s tongue-and-groove cherry paneling, my local millwork company didn’t manufacture the cherry trim I needed. They suggested I buy poplar trim instead, because once stained, the grain pattern is so similar to cherry it’s hard to tell the difference. So I took their advice, and they’re right: my trim work blends beautifully with the cherry paneling — so much so that I can’t really tell the poplar from the cherry. Plus, poplar is a much more affordable option than cherry. I couldn’t be happier with the results.

– Jack Hauser

Spring Hill, Florida