VIDEO: Which Dust Mask Should Woodworkers Wear?

What type of dust mask should a woodworker wear? If you’re protecting yourself from dust, you should always try to capture the dust at the source with a shop vacuum or dust collection system, but you should also protect yourself by covering your nose and mouth with a good dust respirator. Whether you go with a disposable dust mask, re-usable mask, or a powered dust respirator, any of these options will help you protect your long-term health in the shop. Just pick one, then do the right thing and get in the habit of using it — whenever you’re making sawdust.