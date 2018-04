The table saw is one of the most versatile woodworking tools. To demonstrate, we made all of the parts for this small box project using only a table saw. For this project we needed to make rip cuts, cross cuts, miter cuts, bevel cuts, and dado cuts. We also demonstrate how to use a crosscut sled and a sliding table saw jig. The ability to make so many different cuts makes the table saw the heart of many woodworking shops.

Download the Drawings and Materials List for this project.