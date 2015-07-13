What’s the Best Glue to Use for a Cutting Board?

by Reader SubmittedJul 13, 2015
What’s the Best Glue to Use for a Cutting Board?

For a wedding present, I am making a butcher-block cutting board. This brings to mind the question of which is the best glue for this project? The finish will be a salad bowl varnish. – Douglas J. Heckler

Tim Inman: I think for a cutting board, just about any good woodworking glue would be fine. There’s really not much stress or unusual movement to consider. Open time or glue-up time is easily controlled. So, your “favorite” glue would be fine. That said, I would probably use a yellow glue rated for water resistance if it were my project.

Chris Marshall: I’m saying this jokingly, but if hide glue is your favorite, Douglas, that definitely would be a bad choice … it dissolves in water. At our house, cutting boards get scrubbed in the sink after use, and sometimes they’re immersed, not just wiped with a damp rag. So, I’d use a waterproof glue such as Titebond III. (If you’re going to the effort to make a beautiful cutting board, why not choose the most water-resistant glue you can?) On blonde woods like maple, Titebond III’s brownish color might leave slightly darker glue lines than a yellow formulation, but everyone knows a cutting board is glued together with lots of pieces of wood, so seeing the seams is a non-issue for me. Epoxy would be another alternative, too, but it’s probably overkill for your project and much more expensive than ordinary wood glues. Good luck with your cutting board! It’s a thoughtful gift and a practical necessity.

386QACutting-Board-2

Posted in:

, ,
  • Jay Reidy

    I’ve been using TiteBond II for years and I love it.

    • ipechanec

      Hate to be a party pooper, but wooden cutting boards and a no no according to many health experts. The small cuts hold germs that washing cannot get out. Hard plastic is what they recommend. Take a look at a cutting board that’s been in service for many years and what do you see? Lots of small edges that are discolored from bacteria.

      • R. J. Weisser

        Please read http://faculty.vetmed.ucdavis.edu/faculty/docliver/Research/cuttingboard.htm. You are propagating an old wives tale!

        • KellyCraig

          Later reports said the plastic was the problem. Now its said both are comparable.

          Those things aside, I have VERY nice edges on my knives and using them on a glass cutting board is sac religious. Plastic is only a little better.

          😉

          • steamreinemer

            Ditto. People have been using wood cutting boards forever and I’ve never heard of anyone getting sick from one. Clean it!

  • Titebond III. I used to use Gorilla Glue but Gorilla isn’t approved for food related items, plus the open time was short. Titebond III is one of the only glues that is approved by the FDA for food related items. As for the darker color of the glue, the joint is so small the difference in color is not even noticeable. http://www.cuttingboardguy.com

  • Robert Hoyle

    I have made several cutting boards and they are all butcher block type boards made with multiple pieces of hard wood, primarily sugar maple as it is about the hardest. That said, the boards depicted in the photos accompanying this article are definitely not looking like a butcher block board. Butcher block cutting boards will last a lifetime and possibly many more than one provided they are cared for properly. I did not see anything that addressed the finish of the board and I definitely would never use a varnish of any kind. Varnish in not compatible with food safety issues and that is what the board will be used for, not just decoration. I have only use butcher block oil on my boards and I use it regularly whenever the board takes on a dry look. The application is very simple: pour it one, spread it about with your fingers and wait for several minutes all the time looking for spots that appear to have soaked up the oil. If those spots appear, and they do, just put on or spread around the oil from other parts of the board. After about 5 to 10 minutes just wipe off the excess oil with white paper towels. White towels do not contain other chemicals that could be imparted to the board when used. Wipe until you are satisfied the board looks evenly oiled and then I store the board on edge until I need to use it again. I have boards that have been in use for several years and look almost as new as the day I made them.
    Enjoy your board as it should last you the rest of your life, if properly made using Type III glue and properly oiled.

    • KellyCraig

      Just a note on using so called butcher block oil, or mineral oil, you can bring an old, split and cracking butcher block cutting board back to life by soaking with with mineral oil.

      Just later the oil on and keep adding, as it soaks in. When it slows down, keep adding, just allow more time between applications.

      When you tire of applying oil or can see it has soaked through, slather on a last coat and walk away. Give it a few weeks, if necessary.

      The oil will saturate the wood cells and swell them, casing the cracks and splits to close.

  • BobB

    “Butcher Block” in the USA also refers to the end grain 2×2 blocks, to a woodworker. I say to a woodworker because I also have found some cutting boards and especially countertops described as butcher block when it was simply made of wood in any grain orientation. Also I have “salad bowl” varnish that is approved for food contact after it is allowed to cure for 72 hours. It is noted right on the can and you can check the MSDS for more info as to safety. It is a wiping varnish, so it is thin and soaks into the wood like oil. You just wouldn’t want to build a top coat with it for a cutting board. Don’t use vegetable oil thinking it’s safe for food as it never dries and goes rancid. Thus why mineral oil is used as it does not dry but will not go rancid and is safe to ingest. The salad bowl varnish will give a little more protection as it will harden after it soaks in. Use a leftover piece of wood from the cutting board and try what you choose, so if you don’t like it, no harm done and try another.

  • jane hilary

    i believe the routed groove is to catch liquid and keep it from running off the board and onto the counter. Doubt it is just to make it look fancy

    • KellyCraig

      You are correct, Jane. I have a board with this feature and it’s my board of choice when cutting roasts and fowl that, without it, would leave a mess on the counter.

  • William Piekney

    I have been using Titebond III for more than 10 years for just about everything I have built, from large pieces of furniture such as a Dining Room table, Sideboards, a China Cabinet, smaller tables, cabinets, etc., to also include cutting boards. It holds extremely well, has enough glue-up time and cleans up reasonably easily before setting. Gorilla Glue should work well, too, but the considerable expansion I find sometimes hard to control. Good luck with the board.

  • Mitch Cooj

    You are correct. This person has no idea what he is doing. You can use 2×2 blocks or any shape you want really. I’m making one out of hexagons made up of 3 rhombus’s all end grain. I have 6 types of hard wood going into it to make a beautiful pattern starting with a star in the center made out of pear wood.