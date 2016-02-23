What’s the Best Way to Open a Glue Joint?

by Chris MarshallFeb 23, 2016
I need to deteriorate a door joint for disassembly, reduction in size and reassembly. Can you offer any suggestions on the best solvent to use to do this?  –  Bob Burns

Rob Johnstone: Unless you used hide glue on the joints, there is no solvent that will break down the glue in a joint. You can use steam pumped right into the joint to loosen the glue. (It’s no small job.) We do this when we are removing guitar necks from the body when they have to be re-set. But glue-up remains the major woodworking operation that is not reversible. I am sorry to have such bad news. And believe me, I know your frustration because I have been in your situation.

Tim Inman: I’m with Rob. These joints are really tough to destroy – especially if you’re not wanting to do much damage in the process. As a restorer and conservator, I often have used pressurized steam injected through a veterinary sized needle right into the interior of the joints I needed to open. This requires the equipment, of course. It also requires a little good old-fashioned “Superman” X-ray vision or intuition. You have to imagine in your mind’s eye where the joint is internally and when you’ve drilled into it, in order to get the steam needle where you want it. Even then, it takes time and – often – force. Another option is a Japanese razor saw. These are very thin blades that cut on the pull stroke. You can often saw right down through the joint and cut off the tenons or dowels without doing much harm to the sides of the wood. Then, you’ll have to reinstall either a floating tenon or new dowels.

418QAPullSaw

  • richflynn

    I have to agree with both Rob and Tim. Breaking the glue joint is an almost impossible task. The steam suggestion is probably the best possibility if white glue like Original TiteBond or Elmer’s glue was used. If yellow glue like TiteBond II or TiteBond III were used, breaking apart the joint is probably not possible.

    From your picture, it looks like the door is an overlay style door. Depending on how much is needed to be removed, it is possible to cut a ¼” off of each side of the door and then use a router to restore the edge detail. (Looks like about a ¼” beading.)

    As Tim suggested, a very fine saw to cut through the joints at the corners would work but this technique would also require re-sizing the raised panel. Without a large horse power router mounted in a table, the process would be difficult.

    Probably your best solution would be to go to your local high school or community college that offers woodworking classes. With the instructors guidance you’ll learn some woodworking skills safely and be able to make the door of the appropriate size. Then when relatives, significant other, children or neighbors notice your work, saying “Oh, you fixed it.” You can reply, “Yeah, I made a new door.” The satisfaction will be priceless.

    • Gary Reach

      Never ceases to amaze me how folks can assume so much from so little. Just because a person asks a question, doesn’t mean he or she is a novice. I’ve been making a living for over 30 years building furniture and the day I quit asking questions, well, I will probably be gone to that great woodworking shop in the sky!! In the meantime if I get to the point that I have all the answers, I’ll have to find another profession because this one would be boring if there was nothing new to learn. My opinion with no apologies.

      • richflynn

        Well Gary, I guess that you do know everything. Everything except that Bob needs help to pop open a couple of R & S joints to make a door smaller. Bob and the rest of us would appreciate it if you could draw on that vast 30 years and offer a suggestion to solve the problem. But you’re making a living and are too busy to share any knowledge.

  • Gregg Zumwalt

    I’ve successfully separated even Ttitebond 3 glue joints by putting the piece in the Oklahoma 105 degree summer sun for a couple of hours. The glue becomes soft and tacky then the joint can gently be pulled apart. Sorry and somewhat envious if you live in a place with a milder climate.

    • Viktor Tulbya

      Hi i have a huge mistake of a counter top to seperate 7 joints of 1.5 inch maple, if i made a some sort of wood box to place the countertop onto and then blew heat gun in the box would your theory work there? Its also titebond 3

  • Calvin Callaway

    The best option is to saw it right down the middle take out what you need then glue it back up. I have had to do this in many remodel projects and it always seen to be the best options. the only problem is that you can’t make them larger.

  • H Barr

    Depending on how much you need to reduce the size and whether its along rail or stile or both, I would steer away from opening the glue joint, its just gonna get messy and you might damage the finish. I have successfully reduced similar style doors by cutting the stile (at the base of the tenon) top and bottom, and then removing the glued portion that remains in the rail by chisel or combination of router/saw. Re-route the stiles to match the profile. Once you clear that hurdle you can work on the raised panel. Hopefully no glue made its way into the groove so it should just slide out-or require little persuasion. To match the panel profile, unless you have the same bit used to make the original (Murphy’s law usually applies at this stage) you might have to improvise. I use a scrap piece of the same thickness and practiced a few times over a table saw to get the cove profile to match and then ran the original reduced panel (see technique: http://www.finewoodworking.com/how-to/video/how-to-cut-coves-on-the-tablesaw.aspx ). Once its all done reassemble, glue and refinish to match. Good luck and be patient.

  • Ernie

    I once opened the joint on a door by soaking the corners in cider vinegar. My mistake was that I soaked 2 corners at a time, and wound up with a “stain” where the vinegar “wicked” up the grain. I did get the joints apart successfully, but made a new door because of the staining. If I had to do it again, I would try soaking the entire door.

  • KellyCraig

    richflynn, ask Tim or Rob if they ever had to undo a blunder, then tell me if you think they need to go to school to learn how to make a door of the right size. Come on. I made my living making saw dust. From that, I know things don’t always go as planned.

  • Michael Childs

    The solution that presents itself to me upon studying the photograph is to slice of the outer sections of the frame where it meets the molded edge, slicing through the joint. Then cut along the miter with a thin kerf handsaw, like a Japanese dovetail saw. The back side of the door may or not have a matching miter, but it, too, should be cut. A few taps with a dead blow rubber mallet should separate whatever is still stuck together. This may leave some splintered pieces which will either be sawed off when the frame is re-sized or glued together carefully with superglue, because it may be impossible to use clamps. That’s my two cents.