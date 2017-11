This bedroom set was my first serious woodworking project that started with a used Craftsman jointer. The queen-size bookcase headboard is all wood joinery using biscuits. The armoires were made with pocket hole joinery. I used air dried white oak, making all pieces from rough cut lumber except for the crown molding which is red oak. Oil based stain and polyurethane finished it beautifully.

– Jeanette Kilgore

Columbia, MO

See the Gallery Below: