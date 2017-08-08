Last night, I had a lovely evening boating on Lake Minnetonka — a large, popular lake west of Minneapolis. The weather couldn’t have been better, and the company was excellent (they mostly laughed at my jokes).

But as I enjoyed the evening, I was struck by the large number of classic wooden boats cruising along in their timber-hulled splendor. (There were even some newly built wooden wonders enjoying the August evening.)

Which got me to wondering how many woodworkers have built boats or had the desire to do so? I was struck with the bug as a young man, but a few sessions helping to build a 44-foot ketch made me reconsider making one for myself. I must confess, now that I live close to Lake Minnetonka, the idea is trying to force itself into my brain again.

So how about you? Is there any watery woodworking in your past … future? This is a question that deserves an answer.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

P.S. I mentioned in the last eZine that our website was being worked on. I am crossing my fingers that all the bugs we’ve been fighting have been squashed. Let us know if you are having troubles.