The new WORX 20-volt 2-piece Combo Kit includes a drill/driver and impact driver that are designed to tackle any number of DIY building, assembly and repair projects around the home and shop. The 2.8-lb. variable-speed drill/driver has a two-speed gearbox offering 0 to 350 rpm and 0 to 1,350 rpm options. Its 15+1 position clutch ring provides a wide range of torque adjustment settings, and the tool delivers up to 265 in.-lbs. of torque. It will drill holes up to 1 in. in diameter in wood and 3/8 in. in steel. The keyless chuck accepts bit shanks up to 3/8 dia.

WORX’s impact driver will install a variety of fasteners without tiring out your wrist. It also could come in handy for removing stubborn or rusted fasteners. The 2.6-lb. driver is equipped with a 1/4-in. chuck to accept hex-shanked bits. It offers a no-load variable speed range of 0 to 2,500 rpm and delivers 0-3,000 impacts per minute.

Both drivers have rubber overmolded grips for comfort and LED lights to illuminate the work area when their triggers are pressed, plus a low-charge battery indicator.

A pair of 20-volt, 1.5 Ah MAX lithium batteries, five-hour battery charger, two screwdriver bits and a carrying case come with the tools. These batteries are part of the WORX Power Share program and are compatible with other WORX DIY and lawn and garden tools. The WORX 20V Drill & Driver and Impact Driver 2-Piece Combo Kit (item WX916L) sells for $119.99 and is covered by a three-year warranty. Buy it at worx.com, Amazon and Walmart stores.