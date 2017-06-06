The new WORX 20V Axis is a combination cordless reciprocating saw and jigsaw, powered by a 20-volt MaxLithium battery, that can tackle most do-it-yourself projects without the expense of two separate tools. Its pivoting head converts from a reciprocating saw to a jigsaw with a push of a button.

The multipurpose 4.2 lb. saw accepts standard reciprocating and jigsaw blades, so you can cut wood, PVC pipe, plastic, fiberglass, ceramic tile, aluminum, copper, thin steel and even tree limbs and roots. Rough-in work, molding and drywall cuts, craft projects, plumbing, HVAC applications and electrical work are all possible with one tool.

Its side-mounted motor rotates simultaneously with the gearing. That eliminates the possibility of slippage or misalignment, resulting in a smooth, constant transfer of power, for a more efficient cut. Orbital cutting settings and a 3/4-in. stroke length improve efficiency further.

User-friendly features include a quick-release, tool-less blade holder that makes blade changing easy, as well as a built-in blower and LED light to help ensure good visibility to the cutting line during use.

Included with the tool are one battery and charger, plus two jigsaw and two reciprocating saw blades for metal and wood. The WORX 20V Axis Multi-purpose Saw (item WX550L) sells for $99.99 and is covered by a three-year warranty.