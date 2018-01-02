An impact driver’s internal mechanics reduce the wrist fatigue that can occur when driving screws or other fasteners with an ordinary drill/driver. That’s why it has become a mainstay assembly tool for many woodworkers, DIYers and jobsite users. Now, WORX’s new 8-volt Forcedriver can provide the convenience of an impact driver in a compact form that fits in a glove box or utility drawer.

This 1.3-lb. driver features three handle positions — inline, 30-degree and pistol grip — that can be switched by pressing the tool’s pivot point button. It has a no-load speed of 0 to 1,800 rpm and delivers up to 3,000 impacts per minute at 225 in.-lbs. of torque to drive and remove screws and bolts. An internal 8-volt lithium-ion battery offers sufficient power to sink 85 deck screws (1-1/4-in.) into pressure treated pine on a single charge. A plug-in AC power cord replenishes the battery to full charge in five hours.

Forcedriver’s 1/4-in. hex chuck accepts all common hex-shank bits, including slotted, Phillips, square recess, Torx and nut drivers. A #2 Phillips bit is included and stows on the tool.

The impact driver has a rocker-style trigger that engages both forward and reverse driving modes. Squeezing the trigger also activates a built-in LED light to help illuminate dark work areas. An overmolded grip provides added comfort for tough or extended driving tasks.

WORX’s Forcedriver 8V Impact Driver (model WX270L) is available now and sells for $39.99.