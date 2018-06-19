At a frozen yogurt shop my family frequents, they sometimes have table placards made of the cards from the “Would You Rather” game. (Note: 11-year-olds take great pleasure in reading the most disgusting ones out loud to parents, even when – or perhaps especially because – you are eating.)

It seems, sometimes, that woodworking can have its own “game” of “would you rather” – a competition in which the participants can get fiercely competitive in arguing the merits of their chosen side. Would you rather, for instance, cut your dovetails by hand or with a jig? Would you rather use a miter saw or a radial arm saw? Would you rather apply a distressed finish or paint to a piece of furniture?

I’m sure you can think of more. Would you rather … what? when it comes to woodworking.

Joanna Werch Takes, Woodworker’s Journal