Christmas in August

The publishing world that I live in is a bit out of sync with the real world, in terms of the calendar. My thoughts and efforts this week have been focused on kicking off the Woodworker’s Journal holiday magazine. (Nothing sparks visions of sugar plums like 90 degrees and high humidity.)

My wife would likely tell me that if I was to start making my Christmas gifts this week, I still may fail to get them done in time. But that is not the point. The point is that I am getting the kind of fun and exciting feelings that I have around the real holiday season. And while I can’t give anything away at this time, you will want to be ready for our November/December issue of Woodworker’s Journal — it will be worth the wait.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Steam Bent Coat Hooks

Turn up the heat on an entryway accent when you apply steam to air-dried wood. Will it bend? You bet!

Tie-Downs to the Rescue

When this reader tried to put together a large project and lacked long pipe clamps, he turned to a handy, easy-to-implement solution.

From Our Sponsor















