Years ago, I had no idea what the “dog days” of summer actually meant. I surmised that perhaps in early America, our rural ancestors noticed that it got so hot that their dogs just laid in the shade panting, rather than doing anything useful (like herding sheep or chasing off predators). I have since learned that the ancient Romans and Greeks coined the term when Sirius, the dog star, appears to rise with the sun. That occurs in late July and early August in the Northern Hemisphere, when of course, it’s generally also hot.
These musings came to mind as I was building an addition to the doggie condo in my garage last Saturday (there is a new pooch coming in mid-August). I was hot, and so was my dog Leeroy who was laying around panting and not helping at all.
Even so, those of us who live much farther north than the ancient Greeks and Romans have learned to appreciate the warm weather, because in a few short months it will be but a faint memory.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Slatted Cherry Shelf
If you’re a fan of floating shelves but not the “slab wood” variety, here’s a visually lighter, cross-lapped alternative that’s fun to build.
Save Those Chisel Caps
Keep your mortising chisel tips safe with this simple trick that won’t break your bank or your fingers.
From Our Sponsor
Sale prices expire 9/2/2021. To get free shipping, simply place your order of $39 or more at Rockler.com by clicking any link above or entering the promotion code at the top of this email at checkout. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.