Honey Dipper Debate

It seems my last editorial was considered too self-promotional by my fellow honey-dipper contestants. So in the spirit of fair play (and because my editorial made them grouchy), here’s a response from Chris Marshall:
“While Rob leaned heavily on the creative inspirations of J.R.R. Tolkien and Peter Jackson, my ‘vision’ of a honey dipper handle and holder was clear and simple: make the resin handle easy to hold and look like a beehive. After all, this project is about bees and not hobbits, right? My swirly colored handle is detailed with a series of repeating beads, and I stuck with the theme for my little cherry bowl that holds the dipper between dunks in the honey. If you like the look of it, I describe how to make one in our December issue of Woodworker’s Journal. This was my first crack at turning and polishing resin, and it was a fun step away from the usual wooden bowl-turning I do. Hint, hint: these honey dippers also make great holiday gifts!”
Remember to vote for your favorite dipper!
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Making a Simple Serving Tray
Turning a Classy Espresso Tamper
Pack your coffee grounds in style with this simple but attractive espresso tamper from Joe Larese of the American Association of Woodturners.
