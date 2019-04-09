There are certain rites of spring, such as tax season (remember to file in the next week, if you haven’t done so already) and spring cleaning (and, if you live in Minnesota, April blizzards).

Right now, those of us in the Woodworker’s Journal offices are engaging in the spring cleaning rite – we’re finding all sorts of things that haven’t seen the light of day in many years. (Are historical documents relating to the founding of the Woodworker’s Journal eZine Smithsonian-worthy?)

How about you? Are you experiencing springtime urges to do any major cleaning and sorting in your shops? And, if so, have you found any long-lost treasures?

Joanna Werch Takes, Woodworker’s Journal