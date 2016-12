Recently I built a new miter saw station, and I wanted a way to stage parts during the cutting process so they’d be close at hand but not in the way. So, I added this pullout shelf under one of the side support tables. It’s hung on full-extension drawer slides. This way, I can pull it out when needed to hold workpieces. Once I’m done cutting them, I clear the shelf and push it closed until next time. The front of the shelf looks just like a drawer.

– Jerry Reed

Lake Ariel, Pennsylvania