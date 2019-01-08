Adhesive Tube Dispenser with a Twist

I buy silicone adhesives in smaller toothpaste style squeeze tubes to make better use of the contents before they dry out. Here’s a little gizmo I’ve created from a couple of dowel scraps to make dispensing the product easier. I cut a slit along the center of the larger dowel that’s just wide enough to fit the flattened end of the tube, and I crosscut it a couple of inches overly long so I could run a smaller piece of dowel through its thickness, “T” style, to make it easier to twist. With this device, I can just roll up the tube without squeezing it.

– Jim Wilson

San Marcos, Texas