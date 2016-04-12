An Easy Way to Tackle Fractions

by Reader SubmittedApr 12, 2016
An Easy Way to Tackle Fractions

Here’s an old carpenter’s trick for solving fractions that works either with two tape measures or steel rules. If you need to add or subtract two fractional measurements, place the two side by side and align them according to the lengths that need to be added or subtracted. It doesn’t matter if the denominators of the fractions match, because you’re simply comparing two distances, not computing two fractions. For instance, in the photo here, 3-1⁄16″ (top rule) + 1-5⁄8″ (bottom rule) = 4-11⁄16″. The ends of their overlaps tell you the sum. Subtract the same way: the end of the overlap minus one rule’s length shows you the answer. No complicated math required.

-Charles Mak
Calgary, Alberta

  • Dan Hicks

    This is the operating principle of the slide rule used by engineers until the calculator came along. The slide rules added logarithmic scales as adding the log of two numbers was equivalent to multiplying the numbers.

  • zep1

    Awesome tip for someone as mathematically challenged as myself. However, since I’ve been carrying a smart phone, I’ve been able to pretty much solve anything in mere seconds. I’ve even got a bubble level and a measuring ‘tape’ on my phone that I seem to use more than my traditional ones.

    • John H.

      Is your bubble level and tape an app or what?

  • Yaymor_Beers

    A low-budget slide rule!

  • Lindsay Riddick

    Oh how I love the simplicity and beauty of metric measurements.Very pleased that New Zealand went metric over 50 years ago. Yes I still sometimes think in feet, inches, even pounds, but the simplicity of metric when accuracy is needed means I would never want to go back to the dark ages of imperial.

  • Raymond SHARR

    Sorry, but I find this messing about with inches and tiny bits of inches really daft. I gave up years ago and converted to metric, it’s so much easier, if you want something really small you can go to 0.5 mil. but 1.0 mil is small enough for anyone.

  • Willi Schlosser

    Maybe that is the reason for why we in Europe love to work with metrics – no need to calculate any fractions… 😉

  • Paul Skvorc

    That’s a nifty trick, but there’s an even easier technique: Pay attention in ELEMENTARY school math class.

  • Gerald W. Wells

    Neat, but don’t think I’d ever use it. Time is never of the essence with me. When a hobby or past-time has to be predicated solely on the premise of time-saving expediency, where, then, is the enjoyment in it …really. I’m much more comfortable with paper and pencil … the “complicated way”, if you will !

    • Ernie

      Not to mention that using the “old fashioned way” helps keep our minds sharp.

  • Michael Melvin

    What Fractions..I never use them. I switched to metric tools and use them about 90 % of the time thus avoiding fractions.

  • Pugster

    Sigh. Ever consider consider using metric? 3″1/16 plus 1″5/8 might sound a bit difficult but compare that to 77 + 41 in mm. Trivial. Or divide a piece of 1″3/4 timber into three equal strips? Is it easier if it’s 45 mm? Make the leap — trust me you will never look back.

    • Bryon Miatke

      I’m with you Pugster!!

  • Rocky

    I appreciate the position on metrics – but if I already have a set of tools I see no reason to DOUBLE my expenditures to buy another set of tools just because….

  • CJL1961

    There is an app for your smart phone that is very accurate.

  • EZgoing

    I’m actually quite surprised to see how many have ‘converted’ to using the metric system… I do use it on occasion, but adding and subtracting fractions is not an issue for me, as I paid attention in grade school. I DO realize that some do suffer with fractions in particular and this tip may help some of the, but you can call me Old School if you wish…

  • Bryon Miatke

    It boggles my mind that most Americans have no concept of how easy the Metric system is compared to imperial measurements. Being from Australia I was bought up on the imperial system in my younger days so am very familiar with both, which helps when I use American plans to build projects. I can switch between the two systems easily most of the time. Adding fractions though is a different matter and the beauty of the Metric system is adding fractions is just not an issue because they dont exist. The Metric system is as easy as 1,2,3 – literally –
    not so with 5 5/32nds + 7 3/16ths for example

  • captain

    since I use double edge tape measures, (one edge has inch while the other has metric, an easy way for me if it comes out to a fraction is to look at the inch side and directly across where the measurement comer out use the metric. Such as 5 in and 3 mm (or whatever)

  • Steven

    Then there is the engineer/machinist approach to use either metric or imperial decimal inches and either way avoid fractions. I try to avoid fractions with tool sizes though I also find it trivial to use imperial inch fraction sized tools but my predilection is decimal, be it based on inch or meter.