I like to recycle items that would otherwise end up in a landfill. When I purchase individual router or drill bits, they usually don’t come with a proper way to store them. Here’s where “re-use” comes in: These days I turn my old empty CD or DVD spool containers into viewable, stackable bit holders by first cutting a wooden doughnut to fit inside and then drilling stopped holes for the bit shanks. This is a very simple and “green” trick!

– Terry Parris

Morgan, Minnesota