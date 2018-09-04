Better Bench Casters

Some workbench caster designs must be raised or lowered to move the bench or set it down for use. But there’s an easier solution you might not be aware of. Some manufacturers, including Rockler, sell swiveling casters that lock both in the rolling and swiveling modes. I added four of these double-locking casters to my bench. When I unlock them, the bench is easy to roll around, and locking the casters makes the bench immovable. I also appreciate that raising my bench on casters now enables it to serve as an outfeed support for my table saw.

– T. Patrick Bradley

Spokane, Washington