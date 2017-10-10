Clamp Slots Take the Place of Bench Dogs

I don’t have room in my small shop for a workbench with bench dogs. Instead, I routed a pair of straight slots in my shop countertop, wide enough to fit the bars of two “F” style clamps. I dismantled the clamps and slid their bars up through the slots, then reattached the adjustable clamp heads back on the bars with cotter pins. I can slide these clamps forward or backward where they’re needed, for convenient clamping.

When not in use, a large hole at the back of each slot enables me to turn the clamps sideways and out of the way. Or, I can pull the cotter pins out and remove the clamps entirely.

– Joel Rakower

Dix Hills, New York