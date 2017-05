These little 9″ x 3″ plastic organizer bins sure are handy to have around the shop, and you can find them at hardware or home decor stores. To make them even more useful, I screw a piece of 3/4″ scrap to one side of the bin, then fasten a longer strip of hardboard to the top of the scrap. Now I can clamp these trays by their hardboard “ears” close to wherever I’m working. They’re great for holding small tools, fasteners or other supplies.

– John Stahr

Chicago, Illinois