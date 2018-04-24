Clean Wipe Solution for Hardware Marking

by Reader SubmittedApr 24, 2018
I’ve tried various ways to mark furniture or cabinet doors and drawers for hardware locations before installing it, but this is my favorite method. I use a fine-tip marker that’s made to be erasable. Either a “wet-erase” or “dry-erase” marker will work well. The beauty of the marker is that the color shows up on a finished or painted surface, but you can simply wipe it off if you make a mistake or need to reposition your marking holes for other reasons. Of course, the markers only work on furniture parts or cabinets that already have a finish applied. The ink won’t wipe off of raw wood.

– Andrew Sensenig
Penn Yan, New York

