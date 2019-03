When your sanding abrasives get clogged with sawdust and resin, it reduces their effectiveness. But, don’t just throw the sandpaper away. Oftentimes you can clean up the disc, belt or drum for re-use, and there’s an easy way to do it with an old rubber-soled shoe. Run the sander, holding the edge of the shoe’s sole firmly against the abrasive, and watch the debris disappear. Works great!

– Daniel Brenneman

Westville, Oklahoma